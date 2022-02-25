2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: CrowdStreet, Best Alternative Investments Platform Award Nomination

Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking and recognition in the financial technology space, in November.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers — those top companies and executives who are part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index — for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents CrowdStreet with the BEST ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS PLATFORM AWARD nomination.

Context: Founded in 2014, CrowdStreet is a fintech specializing in Real Estate crowdfunding and investment.

The company is a pioneer in the online real estate investment industry. CrowdStreet has invested more than $2.8 billion in 580 deals for its investor clients.

In the simplest way possible: CrowdStreet gives its customers direct access to some of the most sought-after, institutional-quality real estate investment opportunities in the U.S.

Offering: CrowdStreet investors have earned more than $416 million in distributions and have diversified their portfolios outside of stocks and bonds with private equity real estate.

Innovation Outlook: CrowdStreet seeks to make an impact in the Real Estate investment industry.

The company has launched a new offering to allow investors to capitalize on the record high nationwide demand for industrial assets with the Crowdstreet Industrial Development Fund. The fund aims to exploit the ultra-high demand for real estate industrial space by targeting industrial properties in significantly high population centers with access to vital transportation infrastructure. The fund will have access to a variety of targeted investment opportunities due to CrowdStreet’s extensive list of relationships with top sponsors who specialize in numerous asset classes.