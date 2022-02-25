2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: Devexperts, Award Nominations Announced

Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking and recognition in the financial technology space, in November.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers — those top companies and executives who are part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index — for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Devexperts with the Best Software for Trading Cryptocurrency, Best Brokerage for Forex, Best Trading Technology, Best New Product, Best Data Analysis Tool and Most Innovative in Capital Markets awards nominations.

Context: Founded in 2002, Devexperts is a fintech specializing in developing software solutions for the capital markets industry.

The company is a pioneer in the capital markets software industry and has helped traders, brokers, exchanges and wealth management firms.

In the simplest way possible: Devexperts provides the software tools necessary to support trading platforms used by millions of people across the globe on a daily basis.

Offering: Devexperts is a well established technology company which provides software solutions that are among the most recognized in the financial industry and which allow actors in the space to better support trading activities.

“We specialize in the development of financial software and help financial industry firms grow, adapt and gain a technological advantage by providing custom software solutions and sharing our FinTech expertise,” the company says.

Innovation Outlook: Devexperts seeks to make an impact in the financial services and capital markets sector through its consistent innovation. In early February 2022, for example, it helped London-based Solidus Capital launch multi asset trading platform SolidusX, a white label version of its DX platform for FOREX and CFD (Contract For Difference) brokers.

“Devexperts engineers invested their best knowledge accumulated by the team into DXtrade, our flagship platform that was further customized for Solidus,” says Evgeny Sorokin, SVP of Software Engineering at Devexperts. “We hope you enjoy trading on it as we are improving the platform daily.”