2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: Inovestor, Multiple Award Nomination

Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking and recognition in the financial technology space, in November.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers — those top companies and executives who are part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index — for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Propel(x) with the Best Financial Research Company, Best Investment Research Tech, Best Financial Literacy Tool, Best Portfolio Tracker and Best Robo-Advisor award nominations.

Context: Founded in 2014, Propel(x) is an online investment platform capitalizing on deep technology. The company connects investors to industry experts and deep tech startups.

Startups featured on the platform are pioneering innovations such as new forms of clean energy, life-saving treatments, new methods of space exploration, and artificial intelligence, amongst others.

The company is leveraging technology to reach a global audience, simplify, streamline and automate the investment process, making these otherwise inaccessible opportunities available to all accredited investors.

The company is a pioneer in the industry and has helped C2Sense Inc., BlockApps Inc., and Medcura.

In the simplest way possible: bridges the gap for investors to industry experts and deep tech startups.

Offering: Propel(x) provides an online investment platform that enables accredited investors worldwide to invest in startups and venture capital funds online.

“As interest is waning in apps and low-tech solutions, investors are now looking for companies that are making breakthroughs in the sciences and technologies shaping our 21st-century economy,” Swati Chaturvedi, co-founder and CEO of Propel(x).

Innovation Outlook: Propel(x) seeks to change the world by helping the next generation of great companies.

“Deep tech companies have intellectual property. The increase in Propel(x) participation may be a strong indicator of where investor dollars are moving,” said Chaturvedi on Propel(x) ’s efforts to innovate and iterate.