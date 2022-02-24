2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: Equiam, Best Data Analysis Tool Award Nomination

Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking and recognition in the financial technology space, in November.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers — those top companies and executives who are part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index — for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Equiam with the Best Data Analysis Tool award nomination.

Context: Founded in 2017, Equiam is a fintech specializing in data driven venture capital investment.

The company is a pioneer in the industry agnostic venture capital industry and has helped multiple companies with data driven investments.

In the simplest way possible: Equiam uses a proprietary data driven model known as GENIUS (Generating Exceptionally Novel Insight Using Systemization) to invest in highly valued companies within a diverse portfolio.

Offering: Equiam provides the necessary data and insight to allow investors to have confidence the company is selecting the most promising companies to invest in using a series of criteria which include company/sector health, valuation, revenue growth, hiring health, traction, pricing, and momentum.

“The prototypical investment has a well-capitalized balance sheet, is growing revenue in excess of 50% annually, is positioned in a high-growth sector, has a strong management team, and is priced attractively,” the company says.

Innovation Outlook: Equiam is continually seeking to gain an edge in the venture capital industry through its innovative data driven model. Its additional focus largely on late stage growth companies also allows for quicker returns to investors.

“Our systematic, data-powered approach allows us to analyze over ten times the number of companies per year that a traditional VC firm does,” the company says. “We do this continuously and can more nimbly enter and exit holdings.”