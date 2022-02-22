TradeZero To Offer Canadians Access To US Equity And Options Trading

TradeZero Holding Corporation announced its Canadian subsidiary was admitted as a dealer-member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada.

As a result, TradeZero will offer U.S. equity and options trading to retail traders in Canada.

"We are very excited to introduce the TradeZero platform and offer our exceptional trading experience to retail traders in Canada,” said Daniel Pipitone, the CEO and Co-Founder of TradeZero. "Launching in Canada marks a major milestone in our ongoing growth and an additional step in our wider international expansion plans.”

Why It Matters: TradeZero is a holistic solution for beginner and advanced market participants.

Core solutions include commission-free stock and options trading, direct-access routing, real-time streaming on web and desktop platforms, pre-and post-market trade, charting and scrolling news feeds, as well easy ways to source and sell back shares for shoring.

“If you’re someone who has the conviction and knowledge that something is trading higher than it should be, you should have access” Pipitone once told Benzinga. “The hedge funds can take full advantage, why can’t the individual investor?”

Adding, TradeZero entered into an agreement with Dune Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: DUNE) which will result in it becoming a publicly-traded company.

Proceeds from that agreement will enable TradeZero to further expand and disrupt.