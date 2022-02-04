Latest Trends In Time Tracking Industry To Focus On

By Viktorija Mager

The business world has changed irreversibly in the past few years, adapting to the remote and hybrid work environment as effective alternatives to traditional office-based work.

Most businesses went completely online, setting up fully digital offices and operations. However, some business owners continued using inefficient methods for tracking the time and attendance of their employees despite the unmatched development of various time tracking solutions.

If your HR and accounting departments still struggle with data entry or payroll errors and you’re looking for ways to streamline and optimize your business processes, keep reading.

Here you’ll find the latest trends and digital solutions for efficient employee work hours and attendance tracking, that will save you time and money and take your business to the next level.

Automated Time Tracking Software These advanced time tracking systems represent a user-friendly alternative to outdated manual time tracking systems, offering employees real-time insight into the way they spend their time at work via intuitive dashboards. What’s more important, by tracking employees’ time automatically, you’ll provide flexible clock-ins that don’t interfere with employees' workflow.

Most of the advanced automatic time trackers come with an array of customized online time-recording features, like a badge, scanner, keystroke, or web entry. These features may be especially useful when you’re implementing time tracking for remote teams because these track records may help you boost their performance and time management.

Some of the automated tracking solutions also feature clock-ins via smartphones or tablets.

Scheduling Modules with Calendar Integration

Numerous time and attendance tracking solutions on the market feature integrated scheduling, making business processes more visible and scheduling more flexible. Managers can digitally monitor their schedules depending on their needs, weekly, by the team, or by shift with preset capacity requirements.

Also, these time trackers allow seamless email communication between employees and management regarding availability or potential schedule changes, making it easier for workers to balance out their work and personal commitments. This calendar integrated feature enables managers to juggle Google, Apple, or Outlook calendars, using the most suitable format for managing shifts or overtime charts.

The time tracking industry has advanced to the point where every employee can change their work schedule and adjust it to their needs, and this is great news for companies that foster flexibility and autonomy at work.

Facial recognition and Biometric Kiosk Apps

If you’re running a business with teams constantly on the move, a mobile facial recognition kiosk app may be a perfect solution that’ll keep you up to date with your employees' time spent at work. This easy-to-use mobile tracking solution allows employees access to real-time track records.

Biometric Kiosk app is an Android-based touch screen tablet. This time tracking gadget offers numerous features to employees like confirming their schedules, reviewing time cards, and placing the time-off requests. This advanced time tracking tool eliminates the risk of time theft or buddy punching by using the fingerprint reader for authentication, i.e. identity verification.

Final Words

The new era of business has dawned. And you need to adjust to the changes brought by advanced technology and Covid-related circumstances if you want to run a successful business.

This said, invest some time in learning about advanced time and attendance tracking solutions because these can help you streamline business processes and make your teams highly efficient and productive. What’s more, you can prevent serious time leakages from happening by gaining real-time insight into your employees’ activities, eliminating the possibility of buddy punching along the way.

Hopefully, this shortlist of advanced time tracking solutions you can find on the market will help you choose the one that best fits your business and needs.