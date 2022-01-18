Going Public® Spearheads the Retail Investor Renaissance With Click-to-Invest Streaming Series

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

The groundbreaking new series “Going Public” — created by Todd Goldberg and Darren Marble — shares a new experience inviting viewers to invest in featured deals while they watch.

Imagine a “Shark Tank” episode where a “Click-to-Invest” button hovers over your television screen, and you begin to digest what “Going Public” is all about.

“What’s happening now is the retail investor renaissance— it’s upon us,” Goldberg said.

The first episode of the series introduces viewers and retail investors to Hammitt Inc., a luxury handbag company, and PROVEN, a company that creates personalized skincare based on data and technology. For the first time, as viewers decide if they wish to Click-to-Invest, they can view the offering circular for each company which provides all of the performance information - the good and the risk, while they watch. Watch the full episode here!

Learn more about Going Public, Hammitt, and PROVEN.

Disclosures

Proven Offering Circular

Hammitt Offering Circular

NGT Academy Offering Circular

TREBEL Offering Circular

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.