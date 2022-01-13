YieldStreet Launches New Art Equity Fund Celebrating Harlem Artists

YieldStreet, a platform for alternative investments, has announced the launch of a second art equity fund.

What Happened: YieldStreet enables millions of people to generate income from investments previously reserved for institutions and the ultrawealthy.

With YieldStreet’s Equity Fund II, alternative asset investors can now celebrate the continued renaissance of Black and female visual artists working in New York — two groups that have long been underrepresented — and whose works are highly coveted by collectors, museums and major institutions.

The company’s inaugural art equity fund was focused on post-war and contemporary art.

Why It Matters: COVID-19 created asymmetric opportunities for investment in real estate.

“There are many art enthusiasts who may have never had the opportunity to make art part of their investment portfolio. Historically, the art market has had high barriers to entry, typically requiring vast amounts of capital and deep art market industry knowledge,” said Rebecca Fine, who oversees the company’s art business expansion.

“I’m honored to help people interested in the art market to gain access as well as to share my passion for art with collectors and investors.”