Apex Fintech Solutions Acquires CODA Markets Parent PDQ Enterprises

Apex Fintech Solutions LLC, a business-to-business platform that powers innovation in fintech, investing, and wealth management, announced its acquisition of PDQ Enterprises, the parent of CODA Markets, the operator of an alternative trading system (ATS) and smarter order router.

What Happened: Founded in 2012, Apex offers a full suite of custody, clearing and API solutions that enable financial services firms to quickly launch and scale.

In a move to further disrupt trading and execution, as well as create opportunities to deliver increased liquidity, Apex is acquiring CODA Markets parent PDQ, a pioneer in equity market structure and on-demand auction markets.

“Our acquisition of PDQ is fueled by the synergies that exist between us, and our aligned vision for the future of the industry,” said Bill Capuzzi, CEO of Apex Fintech Solutions.

“The pioneering work that PDQ has done to revolutionize equity market structure furthers the Apex mission to be the market-leading financial technology and data provider driving disruption and innovation for the future of wealth creation. The equity markets are more fragmented than they’ve ever been, and that has caused inefficiencies for institutions and retail investors alike. Together with PDQ, we can meet these challenges head-on and create a better marketplace.”

Why It Matters: Over the years, Apex honed in on financial technology; the addition of tools like Apex Extend, allows fintech, RIA, broker-dealers, and non-financial organizations the ability to create, launch, and run investing or advisory platforms on a modern back- and middle-office infrastructure.

With that, Apex’s vision to disrupt traditional finance through innovation is aligned with that of PDQ.

“At PDQ and CODA, it’s always been our mission to continuously deliver smarter, more inclusive trading solutions,” said Don Ross, CEO of PDQ Enterprises. “With the backing of the team and talent from Apex, that mission will be accelerated. In our discussions leading to this deal, our collective teams have identified numerous product and operating synergies that will enable us to deliver on our promise of fair and efficient markets, ensuring trading success for both institutional and retail investor.”