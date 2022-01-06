Fintech Spotlight: Quant Data Empowering Traders With Order Flow Insights On The Go

Quant Data, a fintech company that offers low-cost access to option order flow, is expanding its product portfolio with a new mobile app.

What Happened: Founded in 2020 to unlock actionable market insights at a low cost, Quant Data reduces information asymmetries for investors by uncovering transactions that reveal the opinions of the largest, most informed market participants.

As the world turns mobile, Quant Data is launching a new app. The firm’s actionable order flow insights, among other features, will be accessible on the go.

“For the longest time, retail traders did not have access to the high-level institutional-grade data that Quant Data provides, and now they have it in the palm of their hands,” CEO Andrew Hiesinger told Benzinga. “We released a game-changing mobile app that gives retail traders the power of live options order flow, algorithmic Quant Alerts, real-time news, a daily technical newsletter, and more.”

With more granular, customizable order flow filtering tools, individuals can even create custom watchlists and filters based on options greeks, canceled orders and execution types, contract types and much more.

Why It Matters: The pandemic coincided with a boom in retail investing.

Traders, at home, looked to financial markets for engagement. Many stayed, finding solace in online investing commentaries and social media.

As traders go mobile after the pandemic, Quant Data is committed to leveling the playing field and providing financial insight tools of empowerment.

“The mobile application was one of our most highly requested features because many traders are constantly on-the-go," Hiesinger said. "Now they don't have to sit home at their laptop to watch the high-level data that we provide.”