TradingView Bags Nearly $300M In Funding Round That Values Company At $3B

TradingView, the largest online social networking and data analysis tool for financial markets, secured a $298 million funding round led by Tiger Global Management.

The deal values the firm at $3 billion.

What Happened: Founded in 2011, TradingView is one of the largest websites in the world, delivering market data and analysis tools to a network of nearly 29 million active users.

The firm’s core product portfolio is centered around data, from which it derives interactive charting and powers features on more than 40,000 websites, including Benzinga, Investopedia, Yahoo Finance, Thomson Reuters and others.

Beyond data, TradingView delivers a Bloomberg-esque experience; users have access to professional charting and analysis tools, as well as the ability to publish and view trade ideas within its own social networking community.

“For the most part, the platform is 100% free and open to use,” Pierce Crosby, GM at TradingView, told Benzinga in an interview on adding functionalities that cater to trends that suggests investors trust themselves, and their embedded networks, to find market opportunities.

“We think of it as kind of being on the floor of the NYSE or the CBOE in Chicago,” Crosby said in reference to TradingView’s Twitch for traders feature. “It’s an open, transparent place where people can chat about what they are trading or actually just show people, in real-time, as they are making those investments.”

Why It Matters: As participation in financial markets continues to rise, there is a demand for tools that cut out the noise and reveal actionable market insights.

“We believe in freedom of expression, sharing, and open access to market information,” Crosby said.