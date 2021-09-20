Fintech Focus For September 21, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Everything in the crypto world is still very much an experiment — with a high probability of failure.”

Source: Avi Felman

One Big Thing In Fintech: A notice published last week by the Internal Revenue Service indicates that the U.S. tax agency wants to beef up its capacity to track cross-chain transactions.

Source: The Block

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Open Mineral adds $33M for tech.

Lithic launches a partner program.

Canada’s Neo raises $64M round.

Betterment teamed up with JOON.

Treasury preps crypto framework.

Bakkt will go public SEC approval.

Freetrade hires on Revolut leader.

FTX is adding new crypto licenses.

Sushiswap lead is stepping down.

Synctera adds card, fraud service.

Ripio secures $50M for expansion.

OpenSea launches a mobile app.

Airwallex adds $200M at $4B value.

eToro adds to its leadership team.

Salesforce backs Razorpay fintech.

Deutsche bought Better Payment.

Euronext has linked with Qomply.

Goldman debuted ESG accounts.

Checkout.com adds a new report.

Toast has raised IPO price range.

Zego, CheckAlt team on payments.

Kernolab has added $1M for BaaS.

Stripe opens London fintech office.

LA Clippers struck deal with Intuit.

Coinbase abandons lend products.

Watch Out For This: Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky will argue this week that the world is undergoing a "travel revolution," in which some parts of the industry stay shrunk but the sector ultimately comes back "bigger than ever."

Source: Axios

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: Is Evergrande a Lehman event? We sincerely doubt it. It is (way) easier to contain Evergrande than Lehman, but it doesn’t mean that the Evergrande blow-up doesn’t come with repercussions. Markets will likely stay in “stagflation mode”.

Source: Nordea