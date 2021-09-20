 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fintech Focus For September 21, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2021 7:30pm   Comments
Share:

Fintech Header

Quote To Start The Day: “Everything in the crypto world is still very much an experiment — with a high probability of failure.”

Source: Avi Felman

One Big Thing In Fintech: A notice published last week by the Internal Revenue Service indicates that the U.S. tax agency wants to beef up its capacity to track cross-chain transactions.

Source: The Block

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • Open Mineral adds $33M for tech.
  • Lithic launches a partner program.
  • Canada’s Neo raises $64M round.
  • Betterment teamed up with JOON.
  • Treasury preps crypto framework.
  • Bakkt will go public SEC approval.
  • Freetrade hires on Revolut leader.
  • FTX is adding new crypto licenses.
  • Sushiswap lead is stepping down.
  • Synctera adds card, fraud service.
  • Ripio secures $50M for expansion.
  • OpenSea launches a mobile app.
  • Airwallex adds $200M at $4B value.
  • eToro adds to its leadership team.
  • Salesforce backs Razorpay fintech.
  • Deutsche bought Better Payment.
  • Euronext has linked with Qomply.
  • Goldman debuted ESG accounts.
  • Checkout.com adds a new report.
  • Toast has raised IPO price range.
  • Zego, CheckAlt team on payments.
  • Kernolab has added $1M for BaaS.
  • Stripe opens London fintech office.
  • LA Clippers struck deal with Intuit.
  • Coinbase abandons lend products.

Watch Out For This: Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky will argue this week that the world is undergoing a "travel revolution," in which some parts of the industry stay shrunk but the sector ultimately comes back "bigger than ever."

Source: Axios

Interesting Reads:

  • Memestocks and Reddit redesigns.
  • Low rate in favor of quality growth.
  • Proof economic data is inaccurate.
  • Recap: China nightmare scenarios.

Market Moving Headline: Is Evergrande a Lehman event? We sincerely doubt it. It is (way) easier to contain Evergrande than Lehman, but it doesn’t mean that the Evergrande blow-up doesn’t come with repercussions. Markets will likely stay in “stagflation mode”.

Source: Nordea

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Fintech