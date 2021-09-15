 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fintech Focus For September 15, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2021 1:58am   Comments
Share:

Fintech Header

Quote To Start The Day: “Anything we decide to do or any outward expression of behavior will be consistent with what we believe.”

Source: Mark Douglas

One Big Thing In Fintech: Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler indicated Tuesday that crypto lending and staking platforms that hold custody of user funds could fall under U.S. securities laws and, as a result, his agency's oversight.

Source: The Block

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • Steve Cohen backing a crypto firm.
  • Citi led $15M round for Amberdata.
  • CaixaBank boosts digital capability.
  • MODIFI added $24M in a Series B.
  • Peach Finance added $20M round.
  • Weave adds QuickBooks integration.
  • SellersFunding adds $166.5M funds.
  • Pagaya nears new $9B SPAC deal.
  • Remitly aims to raise $332M in IPO.
  • Melio secures a $250M investment.
  • QED closes on $1.05B fintech funds.
  • Envoy Mortgage selected Reggora.
  • Fiserv, GalaxE focus on Milwaukee.
  • Fireblocks is opening up new offices.
  • Intuit to acquire Mailchimp for $12B.
  • Modifi secures $24M in new funding.
  • Xendit a unicorn with $150M round.
  • Embroker launches insurance offer.
  • Sproutt adds $26M for Life Insurance.
  • Jump Trading fully public on crypto.
  • Integrated Finance adds seed fund.
  • DRL landed a $100M Algorand deal.
  • Solana hitting transaction problems.
  • Nubank and Creditas partnering up.
  • Square entered in patent pact, OIN.

Watch Out For This: North Korea fired two unidentified ballistic missiles into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Source: CNN

Interesting Reads:

  • 28-yr-old sold $250M in shapewear.
  • Xi declines Biden in-person meeting.
  • China EV is poised for consolidation.
  • Governor Newsom beats recall effort.
  • China weakening on delta outbreak.
  • Vision for decentralized social media.

Market Moving Headline: We are optimistic that the secular bull market for equities still has room to run, but we see the potential for near-term choppiness. A variety of emerging macroeconomic risks should be monitored by investors as we head into the end of the year.

Source: Merrill Lynch

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Fintech