Fintech Focus For September 14, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: “When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it.”
Source: Henry Ford
One Big Thing In Fintech: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s proposal to collect data on small-business loans has been over a decade in the making, but the fight over the rulemaking is just getting started.
The agency's plan unveiled Sept. 1 has sparked industry concerns that the reporting regime will lead to more fair-lending enforcement and public shaming of banks for alleged discrimination against minority-owned businesses. Bankers are also worried the CFPB's proposed criteria for which lenders report the data are too broad.
Source: American Banker
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- Firms Plaid, JPM, Stripe could buy.
- IBKR adds crypto trading via Paxos.
- FlyCoin intros rewards for traveling.
- MoneyLion intros crypto investing.
- Evercore taps Citi leader for fintech.
- Billogram secured $45M for billing.
- NCR is named top fintech provider.
- Litecoin Foundation goofs on news.
- DivideBuy adds $415M investment.
- Stake offers cheapest ASX trading.
- Vouch secures $90M in two rounds.
- FB, Biden clash amid fintech battle.
- Nubank has teamed with Creditas.
- Coinbase to add a $1.5B bond sale.
- Marqeta and Zip grow from BNPL.
- Commercetools has added $140M.
- Monzo and Revolut to intro BNPL.
- BlockFi CEO eyes regulatory clarity.
- MS hired on a UBS fintech banker.
- Addison investing in a fintech fund.
- Meet Zerodha the trading platform.
Watch Out For This: A handful of European exchange-traded products have logged gains in the triple digits and beyond, but few are available to U.S. investors.
Source: Wall Street Journal
Interesting Reads:
- Intuit to acquire Mailchimp for $12B.
- Animal Capital on new investments.
- BLK: Equities over credit and bonds.
- Democrats to undo deductions cap.
- COVID-19 cases finally start to drop.
- Quit and do nothing is a bad choice.
Market Moving Headline: The growth scare that has prompted investors to seek safety in technology companies is overdone as the economic drag from the delta coronavirus variant is likely short-lived, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by Marko Kolanovic.
Source: Bloomberg
