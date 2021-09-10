10 Fintech Experts To Follow On Twitter

The fintech industry is booming. The sector can be broadly categorized by:

Technology: AI, blockchain and distributed computing

AI, blockchain and distributed computing Service: Payment, fund transfer, personal finance, loans, insurance and wealth management

Payment, fund transfer, personal finance, loans, insurance and wealth management Application: Banking, insurance and securities

Banking, insurance and securities Deployment Mode: Cloud and on-premises

Here are some fintech experts to follow on Twitter to stay abreast of the latest developments in this fast-growing industry.

1. Mike Quindazzi

Twitter handle: @MikeQuindazzi

Followers: 154,000+

Quindazzi is the managing director for PwC's U.S. Alliances and Digital Services.

2. Spiros Margaris

Twitter handle: @SpirosMargaris

Followers: 112,000+

Margaris not only founded Margaris Ventures, but also is the first international influencer to achieve the Triple Crown ranking of Global #1 fintech, blockchain and artificial intelligence influencer by Onalytica.

3. Jim Marous

Twitter handle: @JimMarous

Followers: 91,000+

Marous' posts on digital banking transformation are very interesting. He also tweets about the rapidly changing landscape of banks, financial services and credit unions.

4. Brett King

Twitter handle: @BrettKing

Followers: 67,000+

Follow the host of the popular fintech show "Breaking Banks". King actively retweets posts related to everything fintech and most of what he shares is very exciting.

5. Andreas Staub

Twitter handle: @andi_staub

Followers: 64,000+

Staub tweets about innovations and news related to fintech and insurtech. He also shares his insights about a range of topics, including digital transformation, sustainable investments, machine learning and big data.

6. Bradley Leimer

Twitter handle: @leimer

Followers: 58,000+

Look out for Leimer’s retweets. You will find several interesting updates on fintech as well as opinions on forex and stocks. Leimer is the co-author of "Beyond Good," which has become popular among business leaders for its socially conscious topics.

7. Finextra

Twitter handle: @Finextra

Followers: 56,000+

Finextra tweets cover a whole spectrum of fintech-related topics, ranging from faster loan approvals to open banking and the adoption of cloud computing by legacy banks.

8. Danielle Guzman

Twitter handle: @guzmand

Followers: 49,000+

Guzman has been named by Onalytica as one of the top 100 influencers and a Women in Finance. She is a motivational speaker who encourages employees to reach their goals.

9. Fintech Circle

Twitter handle: @fintechcircle

Followers: 47,000+

This is a good one for fintech startups and those with aspirations of doing something big in this space, including entrepreneurs, investors and professionals.

10. Finovate

Twitter handle: @Finovate

Followers: 45,000+

Follow this handle to stay abreast of innovations and new ideas in banking and financial technology. Tweets range from APIs for the banking sector to changing customer demand for more personalized and relevant financial services.

Photo: Jonas Leupe on Unsplash