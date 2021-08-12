Fintech Focus For August 13, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “If you look at studies that have been done in terms of asset managers, they add no alpha. In fact, they underperform the markets year in and year out by the amount they charge.”

Source: Kerim Derhalli

One Big Thing In Fintech: Even as the U.S. House readies to debate the proposed $1 trillion infrastructure bill, crypto companies and investors are worried that unclear and hazy language concerning the industry could ​increase federal regulations and stifle innovation and investment in the country.

Source: Crunchbase

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Gemini acquires Guesser to grow.

TaxBit secured $130M in Series B.

Voyager, Market Rebellion team.

JPM is piloting real-time payments.

Metromile purchases $1M in BTC.

Aspiration is in talks to go public.

401Go announces a $2.5M round.

Citi builds a digital banking bridge.

Zilch acquires NepFin to compete.

ICE plans usage of Coinbase tech.

Blocktrade concludes $25M round.

Crypto trading now on Ayrro tech.

Analysis: The Coinbase for NFTs.

Ethereum burned $100M etherum.

Nubank may plan to publicly list.

US Bank buying Chicago fintech.

Acorns added leaders pre-listing.

Watch Out For This: Lionel Messi's transfer to Paris Saint-Germain included a payment in cryptocurrency fan tokens, the club confirmed on Thursday, providing another big-name endorsement for new digital assets.

Source: ESPN

Interesting Reads:

Snipfeed secured a $5.5M round.

2021 Study: US payments trends.

Headset expands Cannabis tech.

Big banks added crypto exposure.

Market Moving Headline: A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.

Source: Bloomberg