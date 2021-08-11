StoryTrading Partners With Benzinga On Quality, Low-Cost, Timely News, Research

StoryTrading, a social investing platform, has announced a partnership with the stock market site Benzinga.

What Happened: StoryTrading is a holistic platform for making sense of the stock market through crowdsourced research.

As part of a vision to expand the depth and breadth of its offer, StoryTrading is partnering with Benzinga, a provider of high-quality, low-cost, timely content.

Benzinga’s core product portfolio consists of institutional-grade newswires, analytics software and data services that are easy to consume and help users better act on market intelligence.

In a commitment to helping investors achieve the next stage of their growth, Benzinga also hosts in-person thought leadership, networking and educational events.

StoryTrading will incorporate Benzinga’s data into its existing array of research, social collaboration and easy-to-understand data visualizations.

“Benzinga is an excellent data partner as the first of many planned unique and alternative data integrations designed to help our community facilitate the uncovering of hidden market-moving information,” said Ben Rabizadeh, founder and CEO of StoryTrading.

“We are building a social investing platform that informs better investment decisions, and Benzinga’s data feeds will serve as an important resource to help our community understand the story behind the trade.

Why It Matters: The partnership is a reflection of the two firms’ commitment to democratizing access to financial wellness.

“StoryTrading is an innovative platform that serves to demystify capital markets at a time when investors need it the most, as evidenced by the surging popularity of retail trading platforms and demand from individual investors and traders looking for a competitive edge,” said Jason Raznick, founder and CEO of Benzinga.

“We are excited to partner with StoryTrading and look forward to helping its growing community of investors and traders thrive and prosper in today’s capital markets.”

Sign up for StoryTrading’s mobile app beta launch at www.storytrading.com.