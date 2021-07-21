Titan Leads World To Better Wealth With $58M Series B Led By a16z

Titan, an asset manager for retail investors, announced it raised a $58 million Series B round led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z).

The company to date has raised $75 million.

What Happened: Titan is a holistic asset management solution that builds, manages, and explains investment strategies for retail investors.

As part of a vision to lead the world to better wealth, Titan looked to venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) for a $58 million strategic investment. a16z’s Anish Acharya will also join Titan’s board.

Additional Series B participants include General Catalyst, BoxGroup, Ashton Kutcher’s Sound Ventures, as well as Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., Jared Leto and Will Smith.

Why It Matters: The development comes alongside the commission-free trading revolution and pandemic, which spurred record engagement in financial markets.

In a statement on the company’s intent to build out its underlying platform and suite of investment products, co-founder and co-CEO Joe Percoco said, “There’s been a reawakening of active investing. But traditional investment management vehicles remain the tech-equivalents of VHS tapes. The industry needs a new operating system.”