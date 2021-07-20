Fintech Focus For July 21, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: “The bravest sight in the world is to see a great man struggling against adversity.”
Source: Seneca
One Big Thing In Fintech: DeFi builds on three major waves of blockchain innovation across the last decade, each of which began with deep skepticism and has since progressed to acceptance and adoption.
Source: Future
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- Titan added $58M Series B round.
- Nasdaq spins out pre-IPO trading.
- Mastercard enhances crypto offer.
- Square added bank, savings offer.
- 4K added $3M for an NFT market.
- TT connecting to new exchanges.
- ProNvest intros a fintech platform.
- Veem intros new product offering.
- Pillar VC closes $192M for funds.
- Venmo cut out global, public feed.
- Payveris introduced P2P platform.
- Centime, First National partnered.
- FTX closes $900M funding round.
- Nasdaq to expand ESG data hub.
- Zumper modernizes rental market.
- Capchase taps funds, intros BNPL.
- LedgerEdge taps RBC leadership.
- Vestwell adds new $70M Series C.
- Neon deploying its tech on Solana.
- Fidelity hones in on fintech efforts.
- OpenSea added $100M Series B.
- Silvergate posting strong quarters.
Watch Out For This: Startups are on an acquisition spree buying other startups, as the 268 acquisitions of venture-backed companies by other VC-backed companies from January to mid-July is the highest level in that period of the past decade. The last time the numbers approached those levels was 2016, when there were 204 acquisitions of VC-backed companies by other VC-backed companies.
Source: Crunchbase
Interesting Reads:
- SoFi alums build aid for founders.
- Tesla taps owners to test software?
- US sees chip supply gains, relief.
- Delta variant in 83% of new cases.
- Biden nominates big tech enemy.
- Instagram beefs content screening.
- Jeff Bezos celebrates space flight.
Market Moving Headline: We still expect Equities to outperform bonds and cash and believe that this remains the largest risk management decision in a multi-asset portfolio. Portfolio allocations during this period should continue to emphasize balance across and within asset classes.
Source: Merrill
