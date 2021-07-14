Fintech Focus For July 15, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Once you hear the details of victory, it is hard to distinguish it from a defeat.”

Source: Jean-Paul Sartre

One Big Thing In Fintech: M1 Finance, an automated money management platform, announced Wednesday a $150 million Series E funding round to boost innovation and platform growth.

“Each funding round is proof and motivation that people believe in our mission of empowering financial well-being,” said M1 Finance founder and CEO Brian Barnes. “Financial well-being isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. Our platform helps people have more control, more freedom, and more power over their money. We experienced massive growth in the past year, and it’s extremely gratifying to see investors and clients believe in our vision and make it a reality.”

Source: Benzinga

Watch Out For This: “The investor experience has never been better. Developments in market structure, advances in technology and the introduction of intense competition have resulted in vastly expanded service and product offerings to retail investors, low or no cost trading, and importantly, superior execution quality.”

Source: Doug Cifu

Market Moving Headline: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said it was still too soon to scale back the central bank’s aggressive support for the U.S. economy, while acknowledging that inflation has risen faster than expected.

Source: Bloomberg