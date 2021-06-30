Sharesight Launches Intraday Pricing For US- And UK-Listed Stocks

What Happened: Sharesight is a holistic fintech analytics platform.

In a move to expand its portfolio tracking product globally, Sharesight announced the addition of 15 minutes delayed intraday pricing for U.S. and U.K. stocks.

As a result, self-directed investors will stay better informed on stock price and performance data making Sharesight the ultimate tool for holistic investment racking.

“At Sharesight, our user base consists of investors from over 100 different countries, many of whom are investing outside of their local markets to increase the diversity of their portfolios,” said Sharesight CEO Doug Morris. “This has become a growing trend in the investing community as a whole, especially with the advent of new low-cost brokers that make it easy for investors to trade across different asset classes and markets. Gone are the days of investors sticking to their local stock market, or simply using one broker to fulfill their trades.

Coverage will come for securities listed on the Nasdaq, New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE American (AMEX), BATS, and London Stock Exchange.

Why It Matters: This development will help Sharesight cater to the growing number of investors buying stocks in global markets, as well as the demand for digital investment tracking.

“[A]round 30% of the investors who use Sharesight own stocks in the US or UK, with more than half of these investors living overseas. With this comes the challenge of providing a solution to meet the complex needs of these investors, which we have addressed through a number of initiatives – most recently our expanded support for intraday pricing in key global markets such as the Nasdaq, New York, and London stock exchanges.”

