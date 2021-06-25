Fintech Focus Roundup For June 26, 2021
Gotrade Raises $7M To Unlock Global Access To US Equity Market
Gotrade, a fintech specializing in democratized stock market investing, formally announced Friday the closure of a $7 million seed funding round led by LocalGlobal, with participation from Social Leverage, Picus Capital, Raptor Group, among others.
As part of the development, Benzinga spoke with Gotrade founder and CEO Rohit Mulani.
Lob, Metromile Eliminate Insurance Touchpoints, Streamline Clunky Processes
Metromile, an insurance-focused fintech powered by data science and machine learning, had its cloud-based technology platform, Metromile Enterprise, integrated by leading direct mail platform Lob.
Fintech Spotlight: Meet Uphold, A More Versatile Home For Your Finances
Uphold, a fintech providing investors single-wallet access to cryptocurrencies, fractional U.S. equities, commodities, carbon credits, and FX, last week formally announced the launch of smart limit orders.
As part of the development, Benzinga chatted with CEO JP Thieriot.
Lessen, A Real Estate Property Marketplace, Closes On $35M Series A Led By Fifth Wall
Lessen, a platform that connects property owners and service professionals announced the closure Thursday of a $35-million Series A funding round.
AppZen Launches Finance AI AppStore
AppZen, a modern finance AI software platform, announced the launch of the AppZen AppStore Thursday.
Detroit Turns Into A Large Startup Ecosystem, Great For Young Entrepreneurs
The cost of living in dense technology hubs like San Francisco, among others, outpaced Detroit, nearly 88%. That according to EntryPoint’s 2021 Detroit Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Report.
In unpacking why Detroit is an attractive location for entrepreneurs to locate, live and launch their companies, Benzinga spoke with Jared Stasik of Detroit Venture Partners (DVP).
