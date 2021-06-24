Fintech Focus For June 25, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Success is not final; failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts.”

Source: Winston S. Churchill

One Big Thing In Fintech: Eric Adams, the current front-runner in the 2021 New York City mayoral election in the Democratic primary, appears to be pro-crypto.

"I'm going to promise you in one year … you're going to see a different city," Adams said during his election night party speech on Monday. "We're going to bring businesses. We're going to become the center of life science, the center of cybersecurity, the center of self-driving cars, drones, the center of bitcoins."

Source: The Block

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Visa to buy fintech Tink for over $2B.

AppZen launches new AI AppStore.

Citigroup launches digital asset unit.

Kaiko raised $24M in funding round.

CMG taps former Zelle, BoA leaders.

BIS report shows divide over crypto.

Symphony buys Cloud9 for growth.

Deserve has raised $50M Series D.

Lessen has added a $35M Series A.

JPMs long view with UK digital bank.

Intapp seeking to raise $294M IPO.

Accept.inc adds $90M for mortgages.

Yield has closed on $10M Series A.

Rarible secured $14.2M in Series A.

Solfácil secures $30M in a Series B.

NorthOne expands leadership team.

Atom Finance adds $28M Series A.

Upgrade eyes funding at $3B value.

SmartAsset raised $110M Series D.

Chainalysis valuation passed $4.2B.

Sorbet completes $21M seed round.

Andreessen Horowitz got into crypto.

Watch Out For This: President Joe Biden celebrated his tentative deal with a group of Democratic and Republican senators on a $579 billion infrastructure plan, saying it would create millions of jobs while fulfilling a major piece of his economic agenda.

Source: Bloomberg

Interesting Reads:

Meet Foreground, a media umbrella.

Drought indicators in West alarming.

Pelosi announces US Capitol probes.

US confirming removal of virus data.

Archegos’s banks facing DOJ probe.

Russia warns Britain will bomb ships.

Many feared dead after a condo drop.

The Windows OS gets a new design.

Multiverse, Verizon eyeing education.

Fanbase will debut new media editor.

Market Moving Headline: Quality and low volatility are performing their function: providing upside while helping to manage overall portfolio volatility.

Source: BlackRock