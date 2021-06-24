AppZen Launches Finance AI AppStore

AppZen, a modern finance AI software platform, announced the launch of the AppZen AppStore Thursday.

What Happened: The development comes as AppZen looks to enable finance teams a way to easily automate universal expense reviews and approvals, to comply with company policies and regulations.

The new tool is based on the thousands of expense reports AppZen’s Mastermind AI has processed for nearly 2,000 customers.

“AppZen’s products are uniquely purpose-built to address the distinct intricacies and needs of finance teams,” said Kunal Verma, chief technology officer and co-founder of AppZen.

“We have years of learning from our global customer base and have turned that knowledge into technology accessible to all of our customers. We understand that different companies have unique needs around policy and compliance — that’s what the AppZen AppStore delivers.”

Why It Matters: The AppStore includes multiple, easy-to-install Mastermind AI-powered apps that solve complicated expense issues, thereby eliminating unnecessary spending, ensuring compliance, decreasing finance workloads and improving finance decisions.

“The pandemic showed the need for quick policy adjustments based on new and unique circumstances. We helped our customers address many important issues early on, like managing remote work and safety or health expenses, and we are now making customization options more widely accessible. Post-pandemic, the changing work environment will continue to evolve, and the AppZen AppStore makes that easier to support at scale,” added Verma.