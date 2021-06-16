Sharesight Expands Product Portfolio, Adds Exchange Support

Sharesight is a holistic fintech analytics platform.

What To Know: In a move to expand its product portfolio globally, Sharesight announced the addition of price and performance tracking for new markets.

As part of the development, Sharesight’s online investment portfolio tracker added support for the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Exchange of Thailand, Moscow Exchange, Warsaw Stock Exchange, and Euronext Dublin. Now, Sharesight supports over 40 global markets, including major U.S.-based exchanges.

“At Sharesight, we are seeing a growing cohort of global investors, many of whom are ex-pats, searching for a solution to the problem of tracking all their investments, across asset classes, markets, currencies, and brokers. And with Sharesight’s global user base consisting of over 250,000 investors in 106 different countries, there have been requests to support more markets,” said Sharesight CEO Doug Morris.

Why It Matters: This development will help Sharesight cater to the growing number of investors buying stocks in global markets, as well as the demand for digital investment tracking.

“[W]e’re very pleased to announce that Sharesight users can now track the price and performance of thousands of stocks and ETFs in these markets, in addition to our existing support for 36 other leading markets around the world,” added Morris.

