Atom Finance Launches White-Labeled Data Experiences, Partners With Inter

What Happened: Atom Finance, a modern financial knowledge platform, announced its first product integration partnership with Inter, a digital platform for banking, shopping, insurance, and investments.

The development comes as part of Inter’s vision to expand the depth and breadth of actionable insights on its platform. Through the integration of Atom, Inter will unlock access to sophisticated, easy-to-use market intelligence that cuts down on the obstacles required to find investible information.

“Inter is a tech-forward, flexible, and reliable partner for Atom in Brazil, and we are thrilled to provide their rapidly growing brokerage business – with more than 1.5 million investors and 10% of the Brazilian equity investors – an unparalleled investing experience,” said Eric Shoykhet, founder and CEO of Atom Finance.

Graphic: Atom Finance integration.

Why It Matters: The development comes as Atom looks to cement its leadership in providing retail and institutional investors breaking news, company research and analyst commentary, financials, investor documents and holdings, real-time stock quotes, screeners for stocks, and much more.

Going forward, Atom is looking to expand internationally, providing white-labeled services, to banks and brokerage firms, that bolster user experiences.

“Atom’s sophisticated white-label offerings promptly equip businesses with best-in-class investment resources for their clients that would otherwise take years to build in-house,” said Shoykhet.