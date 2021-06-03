Fintech Spotlight: Yieldstreet Taps $100M Series C To Bolster New Era Of Investing

What Happened: Yieldstreet, a platform that enables millions of people to generate income from investments previously reserved for institutions and the ultrawealthy, raised $100 million in a Series C round led by Tarsadia Investments.

The development comes alongside an increased awareness of financial markets. More and more are people looking for ways to diversify their wealth.

“We’re on the brink of the greatest wealth transfer in history as Baby Boomers pass the torch to new generations. The consumer has changed, yet the tools and infrastructure in wealth management haven’t kept pace,” said Milind Mehere, CEO and founder of Yieldstreet. “It’s a new world—a mobile-first digital one—so we’ve created a platform to eliminate the built-in friction points to better connect with consumers wherever they are, help educate and provide access to investments to fuel their life goals.”

Additional Series C participants include Kingfisher Investment, Top Tier Capital Partners, and Gaingels, as well as existing investors Edison Partners, Soros Fund Management, Greenspring Associates, Raine Ventures, Greycroft, and Expansion Venture Capital.

Graphic: Yieldstreet platform.

Why It Matters: COVID-19 created asymmetric opportunities for investment in alternative assets. With Yieldstreet, for as low as $1,000, in some cases, investors are can gain exposure to asset classes like art and real estate, as well as lending.

“We deserve to have our money work as hard for us as we do for it,” noted Michael Weisz, president, CIO, and founder of Yieldstreet. “By creating a digitally native investment platform providing a beautiful user experience, transparency, and a portfolio that generates passive income and asset growth via an array of alternative investments, we’re fundamentally changing the way the Yieldstreet community interacts with their money.”