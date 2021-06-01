Tradovate Offers Commission-Free Access To New Futures Exchange, FairX

What To Know: Tradovate is an online futures brokerage for the active trader.

As part of a vision to change the futures industry through technology and pricing innovation, Tradovate announced it will be one of the first brokers to offer futures trading on FairX, a new CFTC-regulated futures exchange slated to launch this month.

The exchange, which is set to offer more consumable products for retail investors, will be accessible through Tradovate’s robust technology, commission-free.

"From inception, Tradovate's vision was to change the futures industry through technology and pricing innovation,” said Rick Tomsic, founder and CEO at Tradovate Holdings. “Tradovate is excited to help level the playing field for active retail traders by bringing FairX contracts to our clients commission-free and with zero fees."

Why It Matters: FairX, like the Small Exchange launched last year, is working off the premise that the futures market missed the boat on the retail world and general public.

In agreement with that view and its commitment to lowering the barriers to market participation, Tradovate will provide unparalleled access to new products, at lower costs.

Neal Brady, CEO of FairX, said: "Tradovate has a strong following among active traders, and we appreciate the firm's enthusiasm for our product lineup and our shared commitment to a quality, low-cost offering. The Tradovate team has placed great emphasis on providing a robust platform which traders can easily use from anywhere, making it a great fit for our contracts that are designed to trade around the clock, with product specifications tailored to individual investors."

Photo by Anna Nekrashevich from Pexels.