Fintech Focus For May 25, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Quality means doing it right when no one is looking.”

Source: Henry Ford

One Big Thing In Fintech: Square Inc., whose technology has already upended the way small businesses take card payments, is quietly preparing to offer checking and savings accounts to those customers, taking direct aim at behemoths such as JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Source: Bloomberg

Watch Out For This: Florida Monday became the first state in the U.S. to broadly regulate social media platforms' moderation of user speech online.

Source: Axios

Market Moving Headline: Cathie Wood, chief executive officer and chief investment officer at Ark Investment Management, says the correction in commodities prices is one sign that the U.S. economy is poised for a "massive" period of deflation.

Source: Bloomberg