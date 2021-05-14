Public Launches SPAC Pages, Allowing Users Transparency Into The Popular Space

Public, a commission-free trading app and investing social network, announced the addition of SPAC Pages, a place where members can learn about key investors, acquisition plans, and at which stage a particular SPAC is in.

What Happened: Public is a globally recognized investing solution that democratizes investing and addresses financial literacy.

In a move to increase transparency and provide democratized access to financial markets, Public introduced SPAC Pages, a new way to discover emerging SPAC opportunities.

The new feature highlights details on the sector, capital, agreement deadline, target company, and which particular stage a SPAC is in, such as IPO, target announcement, or approval and closing.

Pictured: Public's SPAC Pages feature.

“We’ve launched more robust stock pages in the app for SPACs that make it easy for our members to see the key investors, acquisition plans, and which stage the SPAC is in,” a post on the matter said.

“SPACs are growing in popularity, but they’re not like typical stocks and may require additional context. In-app education is critical for novice investors as they navigate the market, and we’ll continue to build out features that offer learning opportunities in context.”

Why It Matters: Public is unlike other brokers.

The platform’s key features include a social feed for trade idea sharing, real-time fractional investing in stocks and ETFs, interest on cash balances, insurance on deposits, and ways to engage directly with executives at public companies.

To learn more about Public and its awesome features, visit public.com.