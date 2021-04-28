Fintech Focus For April 29, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Insanity is doing the same thing, over and over again, but expecting different results.”

Source: Albert Einstein

One Big Thing In Fintech: Edge Clear, the futures brokerage built by and for traders, last week announced the demo launch of EdgeProX, a customizable, feature-rich, trading execution, and analytics platform.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

StockCharts expands crypto offering.

Thomson Reuters taps iComplyKYC.

Deserve launches a digital-first card.

Current has added a crypto roadmap.

German regulator warns on Binance.

Coatue co-leads crypto firm’s round.

Wealthfront could expand into crypto.

PayU: Global e-commerce outlooks.

Sterling Trading improves order tech.

Visa looks to enter into crypto heavy.

State Street appoints chief architect.

LendingPoint recognized, gets award.

Report: Can a blockchain be green?

ChinaFicc selects Genesis for access.

Liquid selects Celsius on crypto yield.

Public hosting a chat with Lemonade.

Rally has raised $57M for innovation.

Opera adding decentralized support.

Watch Out For This: By 2040, a fleet of more than 30 million self-driving vehicles are estimated to be driving on roads globally. Yet today, even the most advanced autonomous features are limited and require driver supervision. Executives and industry experts say the missing link is cities, which need to be wired to funnel massive amounts of data to cars in order for them to meaningfully drive themselves.

Source: CityLab

Interesting Reads:

Most popular paid subscription sites.

Apple has posted a blowout quarter.

Uber adds vaccine booking, delivery.

Senate to restore Obama regulation.

Jamie Dimon has a secret Instagram.

Market Moving Headline: The Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept its easy money policy in place despite an economy that it acknowledged is accelerating.

Source: CNBC