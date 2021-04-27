Fintech Focus For April 28, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: "People who succeed have momentum. The more they succeed, the more they want to succeed and the more they find a way to succeed. Similarly, when someone is failing, the tendency is to get on a downward spiral that can even become a self-fulfilling prophecy."

Source: Tony Robbins

One Big Thing In Fintech: In light of increased consumer demand for versatile payment options like buy now, pay later (BNPL), Barclays partnered with Amount to become one of the first major U.S. banks to offer point-of-sale (POS) financing installment options. As part of the development, Barclays will also offer merchants the option of POS payments under their own brand.

Source: Benzinga

Watch Out For This: A seafarer training facility in France is getting lots of attention since the Ever Given jammed the Suez Canal. The facility’s own miniature Suez Canal can help mariners learn lessons from the Ever Given fiasco with the help of awesome scale-model ships.

Source: Jalopnik

Market Moving Headline: This afternoon Alphabet and Microsoft and Pinterest reported their quarterly earnings results for the first three months of 2021. Microsoft and Pinterest have rapidly lost value after reporting their results, while Alphabet appreciated after its own earnings download.

Source: TechCrunch