Fintech Focus Roundup For April 25, 2021

Alpaca Launches Broker API That Lets You Build Your Own Robinhood

Alpaca, a stock brokerage that allows developers to build apps, services, and trading platforms, formally announced the launch of Broker API, as well as an expansion of its investment and leadership team.

Public Connects Users With Public Company Leaders Through 'Town Hall' Feature

Public, a commission-free trading app and investing social network, announced the addition of Town Hall, a venue for members to ask questions and get answers from the leaders at public companies.

Signal Advisors Adds $10M Series A Led By General Catalyst

Detroit-based Signal Advisors, a tech-enabled distributor of annuities and life insurance, announced the closure of a $10 million Series A led by General Catalyst.

Fintech Spotlight: Bakkt CEO Talks Platform Innovation, Exposure To Assets Like NFTs

Earlier this month, Bakkt, a digital-currency fintech that specializes in concurrency, rewards and loyalty points, announced a partnership with prepaid and payments product provider Blackhawk Network, to empower users to easily purchase eGift using digital assets, supported loyalty points, and cash.

As part of the development, Benzinga chatted with Bakkt CEO Gavin Michael.

MasterClass Co-Founder Secures $30M Series B Funding For Online Education Platform Outlier

Nearly 600,000 first-year college students take calculus annually in the U.S., and 250,000 fail, according to Woodie Flowers, professor of mechanical engineering at MIT.

At $2,000 per failed course, that’s nearly $500 million in losses for students each year.

How can that failure rate be cut in half? The professor suggests investing nearly $100 million into classroom alternatives like online learning.

That’s the idea behind Outlier.org, an online education platform created and led by Aaron Rasmussen, the co-founder of MasterClass, a streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world’s authority on a variety of topics.

In light of Outlier’s $30-million Series B round led by venture capital firm GV, Benzinga spoke with CEO and founder Rasmussen on motivations, recent developments and future plans.

Fintech Spotlight: Nasdaq Democratizes Information, Fuels On-Demand Finance Trend

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga chatted with Nasdaq Inc’s Garrick Stavrovich and Devin McCarthy regarding the Nasdaq Fund Network.

Fintor Raises $2.5M Seed Round To Fractionalize Real Estate, Increase Ownership

Fintor, to build a fractional real estate investing platform, formally announced the completion of a $2.5 million seed round.

WallStreetBets Lists $WSB Token On BSCstarter Fundraising Platform

BSCstarter, a community-focused fundraising platform, formally announced the launch of $WSB, a token made in partnership with WallStreetBets DApp, a decentralized application of the popular subreddit r/wallstreetbets.

Lemonade Opens Registration For 'Lemonade Car' Insurance Bundle

Lemonade, an insurance company powered by artificial intelligence and behavioral economics, announced Tuesday that it’s readying the Lemonade Car for launch.

Unifimoney Launches Ocean Plastic-Made Credit Card With Crypto, Gold, Equity Rewards

Unifimoney, a digital money management platform, is launching the Unifi Premier credit card.