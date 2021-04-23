Public Connects Users With Public Company Leaders Through 'Town Hall' Feature

Public, a commission-free trading app and investing social network, announced the addition of Town Hall, a venue for members to ask questions and get answers from the leaders at public companies.

What Happened: Public is a globally recognized investing solution that democratizes investing and addresses financial literacy.

In a move to increase transparency and provide democratized access to financial markets, Public introduced Town Hall.

“With Town Hall, we’re taking a big step forward in making it possible for retail investors to talk directly with public companies’ founders and top executives,” a release on the matter said.

The first two Town Halls will be held with Lemonade co-founder, President, and COO Shai Wininger on April 28, 11 a.m. EST, and Bumble founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd on May 17, 11 a.m. EST.

“During scheduled Town Halls, executives will respond to submitted questions in the Public app, and members can follow along directly in the feed. Public members will be given the opportunity to submit questions in advance and tune in live to see questions addressed in real-time.”

Why It Matters: Public is unlike other brokers.

The platform’s key features include a social feed for trade idea sharing, real-time fractional investing in stocks and ETFs, interest on cash balances, as well as insurance on deposits.

“Town Hall is just the first of many opportunities for our members to engage directly with executives of the companies they invest in. We’re hard at work on additional ways to allow public companies to connect with their retail investors — right on Public.”

To learn more about Public and its awesome features, visit public.com.