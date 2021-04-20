WallStreetBets Lists $WSB Token On BSCstarter Fundraising Platform

BSCstarter, a community-focused fundraising platform, formally announced the launch of $WSB, a token made in partnership with WallStreetBets DApp, a decentralized application of the popular subreddit r/wallstreetbets.

What Happened: WallStreetBets is a community of traders who share high-risk investment strategies and trading ideas.

The group’s popularity skyrocketed as participants locked at home, during the pandemic, looked for ways to engage with the outside world.

Jaime Rogozinski, who founded the subreddit when he was looking for ways to be more aggressive with his disposable income, created WallStreetBets DApp as an extension of the subreddit’s movement against the current financial system.

BSCstarter and WallStreetBets DApp plan to launch the $WSB token through an Initial Dex Offering (IDO) on BSCstarter’s launchpad.

“We are very excited to support the initiatives of WallStreetBets and $WSB because of our shared values,” said Lionel Iruk, Special Counsel at BSCstarter. “We believe everyone should have the opportunity to benefit from our financial products and services while becoming better investors through learning how to do their own research and having a voice in the community.”

Why It Matters: WallStreetBets DApp is at the heart of the $WSB ecosystem that will reallocate the special privileges of closed-door institutions to the individuals in the community.

The WallStreetBets DApp provides potentially strong-yielding, diversified, and low-cost instruments on the blockchain, that resemble index funds.