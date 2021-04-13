Cosaic, Iress Partner Over Market Data Analysis, Visualization Technology

Cosaic is a holistic solution for charting and data visualization, and it has partnered with trading software provider Iress.

What Happened: Cosaic, the brand behind charting software ChartIQ and desktop platform Finsemble, formally announced it would integrate its product in Iress Pro, a market data platform.

As part of the development, Iress clients will have analytical tools for pre- and post-trade visualization.

“We are pleased to partner with Cosaic on this integration, which builds on our legacy of delivering innovative market data and trading solutions,” said Eugene O’Herlihy, head of trading and market data at Iress.

“The ChartIQ integration provides users with an even broader range of charting options and functionality to comprehensively analyze and model data available within Iress Pro.”

Why It Matters: The development comes after Cosaic looked to rebrand, as well as promote application interoperability, and scale the creation of effective, action-oriented workflows.

Now, Iress Pro clients too will have access to Cosaic’s leading analytics solutions.

Iress is “a future-forward company that understands the value of bringing best-in-breed charting technology and UX to their 12,000 users. We look forward to seeing how our charts improve the day-to-day workflow of their users,” said Dan Schleifer, Cosaic CEO.

Photo by Anna Nekrashevich from Pexels.