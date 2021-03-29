Fintech Focus For March 30, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it.

Source: Henry David Thoreau

One Big Thing In Fintech: In an effort to provide Brazilians better technology and infrastructure to access markets, Guru launched a free solution last year for accessing stock market news, company financials, stock quotes and more.

“I found out about Robinhood and I was amazed by their growth, valuation, fundraising, technology, and design,” cofounder Felipe Catão said.

“In Brazil, though, it’s very hard to be a financial institution, so we thought ‘how do we make our way into the game?’”

Competing brokers weren’t providing engaging user experiences and quality data to act on, Catão said.

“We saw an opportunity to start building a trading app that has all the market data information — news, charts, real-time quotes — everything you see in most American apps,” he said. “We started out building market data and a portfolio aggregator where we didn’t need any kind of regulation, and it was just informative.”

The idea was to empower people to make robust and informed investment decisions, increase the user base and later to offer users a way to act on the in-app insights.

Source: Benzinga

Watch Out For This: True crime is the most popular genre of content.

That’s according to Emmy award-winning producer Neil Mandt and media veteran Lauren Mandt, the couple behind CrimeDoor, an augmented reality app that recreates crime scenes.

In a discussion on how to provide victims of crime a voice, the Mandt’s unpacked their backgrounds and the motives behind CrimeDoor.

Source: Benzinga

Market Moving Headline: Ark Invest, Cathie Wood’s firm with multiple actively managed exchanged-traded funds, will debut its latest fund on Tuesday: a space exploration ETF.

Source: CNBC