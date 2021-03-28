Fintech Focus For March 29, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: When something is important enough, you do it even if the odds are not in your favor.

Source: Elon Musk

One Big Thing In Fintech: Bitcoin, among other cryptocurrencies, lacks a utility component.

That’s according to Natalia Shirshova, CMO and co-founder at Reinno, a tokenization and lending company whose core focus is on increasing liquidity among real-world assets.

The co-founder said that prior to founding Reinno in 2019, she was part of conversations with institutions that were looking to level the playing field between public and private assets. Among the topics discussed was real-estate, the core focus of Reinno’s tokenization and lending efforts, today.

“We realized that there is much more value in bringing blockchain to real-world assets,” Shirshova said. “Real estate is a wonderful investment because it allows you to preserve value for generations and the prices of real estate increase over time.”

In bridging the gap between liquidity and capital, Reinno created an ecosystem for fractional ownership of the real estate.

“You [can] either sell to investors or use the tokens for loans,” the co-founder noted. “In this way, we’re basically bringing more liquidity to commercial real estate owners and investors.”

Source: Benzinga

Watch Out For This: Dealers still exist not because anyone is asking for them, really, but because of state franchise laws, which largely prevent automakers from selling directly to consumers. Which means that any threat to those laws gets dealers very, very hot under the collar. The latest evidence of that is a new lawsuit against Illinois, Rivian and Lucid.

Source: Jalopnik

Market Moving Headline: In the face of stretched sentiment and positioning — a heightened appetite for risk — investors shifted their focus from the risks of rapidly rising inflation to the increasing pace of COVID-19 coronavirus vaccinations and a rebound in economic activity.

Key Takeaways:

- March dips prior to bullishness.

- A heightened risk of correction.

- Bond traders are terrible timers.

- Reflation to support a recovery.

In the coming sessions, participants will want to pay attention to where the S&P 500 trades in relation to Friday’s end-of-day spike higher, which was likely the result of hedging.

In the best case, the S&P 500 remains above the $3,934.00 spike base, taking out Friday’s minimal excess high. Doing so means that the participants are finding higher prices, above the VWAP anchored from the March 17 rally-high, valuable (i.e., buyers, on average, are in control and winning since the March 17 rally-high).

Source: Physik Invest