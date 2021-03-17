Fintech Brokerage Score Priority Extends Partnership With RCM-X Algo
Score Priority Corp., a fintech and brokerage firm for the retail and institutional traders, announced it’s expanding its partnership with RCM-X.
- Chicago-based RCM-X is a fintech firm specializing in developing algorithmic execution strategies and quantitative trading products for institutional clients. It uses a data-driven approach to improve execution.
- Score did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement.
- “Low volume or high volume, tail event or tame environment, it doesn’t matter — the importance of negating order impact in markets and the efficient use of traders’ time remain paramount to firms’ P&L,” said Score Priority CEO Tony Huck.
- Recently, Score also completed the acquisition of Lime low latency execution platform from Lightspeed Financial Services Group.
