Fintech Focus For March 16, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “When someone tells me something can’t be done, I think there’s always a will and a way.”

Source: Randall Kaplan

One Big Thing In Fintech: One driving force behind innovation is disruption.

That’s according to Allison Beer, the Chief Product Officer and Head of Customer Experience and Digital for JPMorgan Chase & Co’s digital banking and innovation arm.

In a conversation with Benzinga, Beer spoke about emerging fintech trends, and how Chase is positioning itself as a holistic destination for digital spending, saving, investing, and borrowing.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: Germany, France, Italy, and Spain have suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine after several reports of blood clots in people who received the shot in Europe.

Source: Al Jazeera

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: We see the path out of the Covid-19 shock as a “restart” – not a typical business cycle “recovery.” The key reasons are the distinct nature of the shock, broad-based pent-up demand and different inflation dynamics. The passage of a $1.9 trillion fiscal package and an accelerating vaccination ramp-up in the U.S. magnify these factors, and we believe the restart will likely be stronger than markets expect.

Source: BlackRock