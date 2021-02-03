Fintech Focus For February 4, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: We can do anything we want to do if we stick to it long enough.

Source: Helen Keller

One Big Thing In Fintech: Seedrs and Crowdcube were created as forward-thinking Fintechs leveraging technology to match investors with private firms in a sector traditionally dominated by big money.

Incumbents, such as venture capital firms, angel investors, funds, and other online capital formation sites, directly compete in the marketplace to fund early-stage firms. Seedrs and Crowdcube continue to lose money similar to platforms in other markets like the United States.

By merging the two, the founders and management hope that a combined firm can more effectively compete in the UK as well as potentially in other markets such as continental Europe and perhaps elsewhere like Asia or the US.

Source: Crowdfund Insider

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: The victims of the GameStop saga will be trading platform Robinhood investors and the movement was “doomed from the beginning”, co-founder of investment fund Pimco Bill Gross has said.

Source: Financial News

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: Overall, we favor a barbell strategy to balance the “tried and true” structural growers with more opportunistic positions in cyclical stocks that could benefit as the economy heals. We see active stock selection as the best route to uncovering opportunities in both categories, particularly as COVID-19 impacts will need to be evaluated on a company-by-company basis.

Source: BlackRock