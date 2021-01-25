Fintech Focus For January 26, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: The greatest wealth is to live content with little.

Source: Plato

One Big Thing In Fintech: In financial services, the concept of “know your customer” (KYC) is at the heart of establishing trusted relationships with clientele and strategic partners, while ensuring the integrity of the transaction itself. KYC also ensures that those companies they transact with are not involved with corruption, bribery or money laundering.

The need for a robust KYC process is even more critical in today’s pandemic world where surging customer demand for secure, digital-first transactions is simultaneously amplifying the potential risks of business being conducted without face-to-face checks and balances.

So far, the biggest regulatory fines tied to a lack of KYC have been levied against some of the world’s largest traditional banks. But, with well-funded neobanks entering the global spotlight in recent years, they could easily be caught up in the fray without the proper processes and technology in place to prevent it.

Source: Crunchbase

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: Moderna has said it believes its COVID-19 vaccine is effective against new variants of the coronavirus, although it will test a new booster shot aimed at the strain discovered in South Africa after tests showed the antibody response could be reduced.

Source: Al Jazeera

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: Some 20 years after their 1993 debut, exchange-traded funds had become commonplace. However, several obstacles prevented them from supplanting mutual funds as the Main Street investment. ETFs lacked sales commissions, which limited their appeal to financial advisors. They were almost always passively managed stock portfolios. In addition, several ETFs had behaved erratically during the 2010 flash crash, which raised concerns about the group’s structural stability.

Those roadblocks no longer exist. Consequently, ETFs are positioned to overtake mutual funds. That event won’t happen anytime soon, because mutual funds possess the power of history. Currently, U.S. mutual funds hold $18.2 trillion in assets, as opposed to $5.5 trillion for ETFs. But the outcome appears inevitable. ETFs offer several advantages that mutual funds cannot match, without counterbalancing drawbacks. Eventually, assets will be on their side.

Source: Morningstar