Fintech Focus For November 5, 2020

Fintech Movers: Global fintech funding reached $10.63 billion in Q3, a 4% increase on the previous quarter. - Business Insider

BBVA tech boosts risk processes.

Importance of fintech in banking.

Zelle exceeds over 1B payments.

Nordic Capital expands RegTech.

NatWest trades, clears with BNP.

QuantaVerse improves risk report.

Innovating banking with API tech.

FTX rakes $1M from election bets.

PayMongo has teamed with Vesta.

PAYMYNT intros a reward system.

Rimes has bought EBR Analytics.

Watch For This: Marko Kolanovic, a top quant strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co., accused his colleagues of allowing political bias to influence their market research. - Bloomberg

Market Moving Headline: Although ballot counting could be in progress for days, the most unusual U.S. election in modern history is leaning towards a familiar outcome – a divided government. - JPMorgan