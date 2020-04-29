Stash Secures $112M In Series F Led By LendingTree, T.Rowe Price, Union Square Ventures

Stash, a holistic solution for financial wellness, formally announced the closure of a $112 million Series F funding round, led by LendingTree, accounts advised by T. Rowe Price, Inc., Breyer Capital, Goodwater Capital, Greenspring Associates, Union Square Ventures, and others.

The development comes after Stash accomplished major milestones, such as increasing assets under management to over $1 billion, issuing 10 million Stock-Back rewards, and growing weekly deposits in excess of 100%.

“We are very fortunate to bring together world-class investors, to help accelerate Stash’s goal of bringing digital banking, investing plus financial education and advice to the millions of middle-class Americans working hard every day to make ends meet,” said Brandon Krieg, Stash Co-Founder, and CEO. “This massive group has attempted to make financial progress within a system that simply does not serve their best interests or meet their needs. It’s time for them to reconsider the current financial servicing industry as the ‘status-quo’ and take control of their financial life with the customer-obsessed solutions we provide at Stash.”

Stash will leverage the funding to improve its personal finance solution and execute on its broader mission to advance the financial wellbeing of users.

“We’ve always seen ourselves as a consumer champion—committed to helping people get the most out of their hard-earned money,” said Doug Lebda, Founder, and CEO of LendingTree. “Stash’s mission to help Americans achieve financial progress is complementary to ours in every way, and we’ve been impressed with Stash’s speed of execution and commitment to positive customer outcomes. The focus on meaningful financial progress is so relevant, especially in today’s economic environment which has only been amplified by the current pandemic. Giving customers a way to make real strides in achieving financial security is incredibly powerful to our combined missions.”

To learn more about financial wellness with Stash, visit stashinvest.com.