Gatsby Expands Board, Raises New Funding Led By SWS Venture Capital

Gatsby, a commission-free options trading platform recognized as a Benzinga Listmaker for outstanding achievement in fintech, formally announced a new funding round led by SWS Venture Capital.

This comes as millions stuck at home due to the global economic shutdown explore the world of investing, and fuel a massive increase in account openings.

As part of the new funding round, Steven Streit, Lead Partner and Founder of SWS Venture Capital and Green Dot Corporation will be joining Gatsby’s Board of Directors, helping the firm navigate and take advantage of the current market conditions.

“Gatsby’s mission is to simplify, modernize and democratize options trading, with a focus on young, digital natives who can now learn about and participate in responsible options trading as a component of their overall long term investment plans,” said Gatsby Co-CEO Jeff Myers. "Steve’s broad range of experience in the fintech industry as both an entrepreneur and an operator is a perfect match for Gatsby’s mission.”

The funding will help Gatsby further enhance the easy-to-digest breaking news, corporate reports, and social community sections with its app.

To learn more about Gatsby, please click here.

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels.