Freetrade Announces Next Crowdfunding Round

Freetrade, a European commission-free trading app for globally-listed stocks and ETFs, announced it will be opening a crowdfunding campaign.

This comes as the firm witnessed a 500% increase in accounts opened over a one-year period.

In a release on the matter, company representatives stated: “Every year, we gain more customers that hadn’t heard about Freetrade before; having an upcoming crowdfunding round always gives them an opportunity to invest in a product they love.”

Crisis Breeds Opportunity

The coronavirus crisis has prompted mass layoffs and business closures, significantly impacting the near-term prospects of the global economy.

The brokerage industry, however, has been buoyed by an influx of interest in trading as millions, under stay-at-home orders, explore the world of investing.

“We’re fortunate to be in a business that has been positively impacted by the current market conditions. We’re seeing record signups, customer deposits, and investment activity on a daily basis.”

The company states that it’s natural to raise capital in a time when users grow exponentially.

“On balance, we feel it is an even more compelling time to raise more capital to help fuel the growth we’re experiencing.”

How To Participate

Due to circumstances surrounding the wide-scale, global economic shutdown, Freetrade will make more information available before the round opens.

“We’ve kicked off a series of AMAs (ask me anything) via Zoom with Freetrade execs, the latest being last weekend with our Co-founder and CMO Viktor Nebehaj. We’ll have a few more of these in advance of the round, and during, so you can get your questions answered in the absence of the in-person investor events and open office hours that we normally did during previous rounds.”

Official documents will be released on the firm’s Crowdcube pitch page, prior to the May 2020 raise.

To learn more about the Freetrade crowdfunding round, please click here.

Photo courtesy of Freetrade.