Zero-Fee Trading Platform TradeUP Launches Virtual Trading Competition As Earnings Season Begins

What can you do with $100,000 in a stock market clouded by uncertainties? Wonder how a new trading strategy will perform amid the coronavirus-induced turmoil?

The U.S. stock markets have been highly volatile over the past month due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although the unprecedented monetary and fiscal responses have made some analysts more optimistic about U.S. equities, the IMF states long-term downward pressure on financial and commodity markets remains uncertain, as it is dependent on factors such as the duration of the pandemic. With earnings season kicking off last week, many investors are now able to assess how severely the outbreak could disrupt corporate balance sheets. Some may see buying opportunities while others may cautiously brace for a longer recovery.

“We believe it is important to offer investors more tools that could possibly help them determine where the market is headed next during this uncertain time. This is why TradeUP is launching a paper trading competition now,” said Ryan Song, director of TradeUP. “Starting with a $100k virtual trading account, participants can practice and test-drive strategies in real-time without risking real money. In an effort to enable participants to make a more realistic appraisal of market opportunities, all of our analytical tools and streaming market quotes are provided for free during the paper trading competition.”

According to Song, the competition runs from April 20, 2020 to May 18, 2020, offering weekly and final prizes up to $1000 to top performers. In addition, qualifying participants with positive returns will eligible to win a free stock (cash equivalent) up to $50 in value.

TradeUP is a zero-commission trading platform for U.S. stocks, ETFs and options. Powered by fintech, TradeUP offers in-depth analytical tools and intuitive research features that may come in handy for users entering the earning season. “For instance, participants, with access to our in-app economic calendar, can easily discover and review first-quarter numbers and make portfolio adjustments more efficiently. More practice will provide valuable insights to investors and hence help them build confidence gradually, “ Song added.

For more information about TradeUP’s paper trading competition, please visit: https://tradeup.marsco.com/activity/market/stockgame/#/TradeUPApril/join/signup

Registration ends on May 11, 2020, 9:30 AM ET.

Brokerage services in TradeUP are offered by Marsco Investment Corporation. Download TradeUP in the Apple App Store or Google Play for free. For more information, please visit TradeUP's website: https://www.itradeup.com/

About Marsco Investment Corporation

Marsco Investment Corporation is a registered brokerage firm at SEC (CRD:18483; SEC: 8-36754), a member of FINRA／SIPC and a member of DTC/NSCC, regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Risk Disclosure:

All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance of a security, market, or financial product does not guarantee future results. Electronic trading poses unique risks to investors. System response and access times may vary due to market conditions, system performance, and other factors. Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions. The contents of this article shall not be considered a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of securities, futures or other investment products.