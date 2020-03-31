Fintech Trading Platform TradeUP Implements Regular Upgrades To Enhance User Experience

TradeUP, a fintech trading platform that offers free access to a powerful suite of features to trade U.S. stocks and ETFs at zero commission, continues to improve its product usability through biweekly updates. Available on both web and mobile, the platform’s latest upgrades include visual optimization of candlestick charts, added explanations for key terms on the order page, and more.

The effort made to refine these seemingly minor details reflects TradeUP’s user-oriented approach. With a needs-oriented model, TradeUP is attentive to user feedback and develops its products and services around users’ real needs and concerns for greater accessibility and convenience.

“We involve users in the development process so that every upgrade addresses their needs, hence improving user experience and retention. For example, we annotated key terms on the order page because less-experienced investors asked for more guidance to facilitate a more informed order execution—we want our users to grow with us,” said Ryan Song, director of TradeUP.

According to Song, TradeUP conducted many months of extensive research and testing to polish the basic interface, ensuring the platform exhibits good usability to allow users to perform their intended tasks effectively and efficiently. TradeUP will constantly make such improvements as it continues to gather user feedback. To offer more in-depth coverage of the markets while trading, TradeUP incorporates features such as live streaming data and charts from 4 a.m. during the premarket session.

“TradeUP goes the extra mile to produce solutions that are perfectly tailored to users,” Song added. “By continually upgrading our system in areas such as speed, flexibility, and practicality, we aim to deliver a streamlined, fast, and intuitive trading experience. At the same time, we are making more information available to our users, aiming to empower users with a one-stop-shop for efficient data analysis.”

TradeUP’s rapid upgrade cycle, driven by its focus on technological innovation, is a key competitive edge that sets TradeUP apart from its rivals. Song also noted that technical improvements are made to strengthen existing infrastructure. TradeUP’s system is able to handle millions of data at peak times, while supporting order execution and settlement with high throughput. It also boasts dedicated relay networks and system optimization tools that reduce end­to­end latency across all operations, from customer trade orders to the various exchanges.

“Our priority at TradeUP is to learn about customer perception and create a truly valuable user experience through steady technological innovation,” Song said.

Brokerage services in TradeUP are offered by Marsco Investment Corporation. Download TradeUP in the Apple App Store or Google Play for free. For more information, please visit TradeUP's website: https://www.itradeup.com/. Marsco Investment Corporation is a registered brokerage firm at SEC (CRD:18483; SEC: 8-36754), a member of FINRA／SIPC and a member of DTC/NSCC, regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance of a security, market, or financial product does not guarantee future results. Electronic trading poses unique risks to investors. System response and access times may vary due to market conditions, system performance, and other factors. Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions. Download the TradeUP App in the Apple App store or Google Play for free.