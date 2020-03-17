TradeUP Tells You What It Takes To Be A Superior Mobile Trading Platform

With the growing number of mobile users worldwide, a large number of trading apps have sprung up in recent years to enable these users to easily trade from their mobile devices. However, to create a superior mobile trading experience, brokers cannot simply replicate the model of a traditional web-based trading business. How then can a mobile app stand out in the increasingly competitive app market? We believe the following characteristics are crucial for a mobile trading app’s success:

First, the rapid evolution of mobile technology as well as the constant variation in mobile platform versions makes it imperative for a provider of mobile trading services to regularly upgrade and expand its technology infrastructure. In many aspects, there can never be a “finished” version of a mobile app. Given the everchanging customer needs and preferences, developers need to continuously improve their app to keep up with market demands. This often places pressure on companies to conduct extensive R&D on technology.

However, due to the wave of commission elimination, many have speculated that cutting R&D expenditures may be one way that brokers—particularly those who rely heavily on commissions for their revenues—may offset declining revenues. By contrast, TradeUP makes no tradeoff between cost and quality. TradeUP is committed to performing biweekly updates to provide the best user experience. User feedback is highly valued and suggestions are implemented in a timely manner.

Suitable for both novices and experienced traders, TradeUP adopts a “mobile-first” strategy. While other platforms may overwhelm the user with densely packed functions, TradeUP is designed with a clear and intuitive interface that even the novice trader can easily navigate. The app is divided into four main tabs: Markets, Discover, Trade, and Me, aiming to remove any impediments in the information-gathering and trading processes in a mobile context. Users enjoy a streamlined in-app process from signup to trading.

Real-time quotes and reliable execution

One key advantage of mobile trading platforms is the convenience of trading anywhere at any time. However, the lack or insufficiency of tools and information may limit the user’s ability to trade with confidence.

In order to maximize the benefits of trading on-the-go, TradeUP provides real-time quotes and a variety of technical tools free of charge. Over 30 indicators including MACD, RSI, MFI and OBV are available, serving as the basis for more detailed and efficient analysis. Price changes and news alerts are delivered via push notifications, allowing users to identify and act on minute-by-minute market trends.

In addition to real-time data, TradeUP has also made great efforts to ensure quality trade executions. TradeUP’s proprietary infrastructure ensures account security with measures such as two-factor authentication. The system is also able to handle millions of data during peak hours, while supporting order execution and settlement with high throughput.

"Mobile trading is the next trend in this industry and we will keep improving our app, adding new features combined with the most advanced technologies, " said Ryan Song, director of TradeUP. "We were born mobile and we aim to optimize the speed, stability and security of trading through continuous investment in infrastructure and hardware and upgrades in our trading and operational systems. "

Brokerage services in TradeUP are offered by Marsco Investment Corporation.

About Marsco Investment Corporation

Marsco Investment Corporation is a registered brokerage firm at SEC (CRD:18483; SEC: 8-36754), a member of FINRA／SIPC and a member of DTC/NSCC, regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Risk Disclosure:

All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Past performance of a security, market, or financial product does not guarantee future results. Electronic trading poses unique risks to investors. System response and access times may vary due to market conditions, system performance, and other factors. Market volatility, volume, and system availability may delay account access and trade executions. Download the TradeUP APP in the Apple App store or Google Play for free.