Gatsby Options Trading Platform Adds Revenue Sharing System, Redeemable Gift Cards

Gatsby, a commission-free options trading platform recognized as a Benzinga Listmaker for outstanding achievement in fintech, has released Gatsby Rewards, a system that allows users to earn rewards on trades, redeemable via gift cards at top retailers including Amazon.

“Most brokerages make money when you trade. We want to share that revenue with our customers," said co-founder Jeff Myers. “Building a technology-driven platform without brick and mortar help desks allows us to do that, and I think that makes the experience much richer for our traders.”

Benzinga reported on Gatsby in the past; the firm’s core offering includes a social trading platform for options trading. Users are able to trade simple strategies on the same assets professionals have access to, but with a twist: easy-to-digest news, corporate reports, and social community sections are available, making it easy to identify and act on minute-by-minute trends.

To get in on the revenue sharing action, visit Gatsby's leading options trading platform and community at www.trygatsby.com.